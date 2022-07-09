Report: MRI Results Are In For Former Kentucky Guard Shaedon Sharpe

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - FEBRUARY 12: Shaedon Sharpe #21 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during halftime against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on February 12, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, former Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe suffered a shoulder injury in his Summer League debut with the Portland Trail Blazers. Moments ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on the rookie's status.

Per Charania, the MRI results for Sharpe showed a small labral tear in his left shoulder.

Sharpe will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days. Unfortunately, this will most likely end his first Summer League with the Trail Blazers.

In his only Summer League game, Sharpe went 1-of-3 from the field.

Prior to this announcement, the Trail Blazers' coaching staff expressed optimism in Sharpe's status for the rest of the Summer League.

“If the structure is fine and he feels good, if he’s ready to play, we’re not going to hold him back,” assistant coach Steve Hetzel said.

Hopefully, Sharpe will return to the hardwood as soon as possible.