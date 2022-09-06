Report: Woman Arrested Outside Home Of John Calipari

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, a woman was arrested outside the home of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari.

University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe said the woman was looking for someone who doesn't even live at Calipari's residence.

According to the Kentucky Kernel, the woman was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of a credit card.

Monroe added that a mental evaluation might be underway for the woman who was caught trespassing.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like anyone was harmed in this incident.

Calipari has not yet commented on this bizarre incident.

Fortunately for Calipari, this incident didn't occur during the 2022-23 season. Kentucky is still two months away from its season opener.

The 2022-23 schedule for Kentucky features matchups against Gonzaga, Michigan State, Kansas and UCLA among others.