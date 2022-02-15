Rick Pitino Makes His Opinion On This Year’s Kentucky Team Very Clear

There are a lot of mixed feelings on Rick Pitino among Kentucky fans, but all members of Big Blue Nation should like what their former coach has to say about this year’s Wildcats.

Even though he’s busy with his own Iona team, Pitino has apparently been keeping an eye on Kentucky, and he likes what he sees.

“This is the best Kentucky team I’ve watched in years,” Pitino tweeted on Monday night. “They defend, unselfish, shoot and fundamentally sound at both ends. One of my five that could cut down the nets!! Gonzaga also – the other 3 I want to see more – one is located on the East Coast and it’s not Iona.”

Pitino saying Kentucky is one of five teams he thinks can win it all is high praise. We’d love to know which East Coast school he is referring to in this tweet too.

John Calipari’s Wildcats are currently 21-4 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the AP poll. Kentucky has won 14 of its last 16 since a loss to Notre Dame on December 11.

There is still a month to go until the NCAA Tournament, and a lot can happen until then. But UK fans have to be encouraged by how their squad is looking, especially after last season’s poor record.