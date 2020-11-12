SEC Assistant Coach, Former Player Has Died At 45

The Kentucky Wildcats were dealt heartbreaking news this week, as assistant offensive line coach John Schlarman has passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. He was just 45 years old.

Schlarman originally began his career in Lexington as an All-SEC offensive lineman for the Wildcats from 1994 through 1997. It wasn’t until 2013 when he became an official offensive line coach for Mark Stoops.

Shortly after the news broke, Stoops released a heartfelt statement on Schlarman and what he meant to the team.

“John was everything we all strive to be – honest, tough, fair, respected,” Stoops said. “Kentucky football won’t be the same without him but his legacy will never fade. He was a fighter and we will strive every day to honor his warrior spirit.”

Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart also shared some kind words about Schlarman, saying “He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his dedication to his players and his excellence as a coach. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his family and all who knew and loved him.”

With extremely heavy hearts, we're devastated to announce @CoachSchlarman's passing. Please keep the Schlarman family in your hearts and we'll always remain #SchlarmanStrong | #BigBlueWall💙https://t.co/fxyLVVzJmz pic.twitter.com/xLtY4DkXVW — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 12, 2020

The Wildcats have been very successful running the football over the past four seasons. That’s a testament to how Schlarman coached up the offensive line.

Our thoughts are with the Schlarman family during this time.