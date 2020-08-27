Social justice protests are taking place across the sports world today. We’ve seen NBA players boycotting playoff games, the NHL canceling postseason games, MLB teams refusing to play and NFL teams canceling practices.

The college sports world is getting in on the action, too.

According to a report from Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, the Wildcats’ football players staged a walkout at practice on Thursday afternoon.

“I am hearing that the UK Football team has collectively decided to walk out of practice today in support of the protests across sports,” he reports.

If true, Kentucky would not be the only college football program to not practice today.

Boston College announced earlier on Thursday that the team was not holding practice in support of the protests taking place across the sports world. The team released a statement on Twitter.

“Instead of practicing, the team met together as student-athletes and coaches spoke about educating one another, maintaining dialogue to help bring our community together, and invoking change in our society,” the team announced.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are scheduled to begin their college football seasons in September. It will be interesting to see if any of these protests spill over into regular season games.