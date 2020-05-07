One of the deeper quarterback rooms in the SEC just got a little thinner. On Thursday, the Kentucky Wildcats learned that a former three-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Kentucky is currently set at quarterback for the 2020 season with Sawyer Smith and Terry Wilson. That being said, the latter needs to continue rehabbing after suffering a devastating knee injury.

Mark Stoops has to be pleased with his depth chart at the moment, but he’ll have to find a way to replace Amani Gilmore. The redshirt freshman entered the transfer portal. His first appearance for Kentucky took place against Tennessee-Martin.

Gilmore didn’t really have a role for the 2020 season in large part because he’s still developing at quarterback. That alone may have played a factor in his decision to enter the portal. It’s unknown at the time which schools will pursue him.

Coming out of high school, Gilmore was the No. 39 pro-style quarterback and No. 42 recruit from Louisiana.

Earlier this offseason, Kentucky added Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood to its roster. The program also has a commitment from 2021 quarterback prospect Kaiya Sheron.

It’s never easy for programs to say goodbye to younger players, but the Wildcats shouldn’t take too much of a hit from the potential loss of Gilmore.