College Basketball Fans Loving Sister Jean’s Comment On Kentucky

Sister Jean is set to make her way to Indianapolis to support Loyola-Chicago in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, three years after becoming a college hoops celebrity during the Rambler’s incredible run to the Final Four. She isn’t afraid to crack some jokes either.

She had to miss the team’s run-up to the NCAA Tournament, at the Horizon League’s “Arch Madness” conference tournament in St. Louis. It was initially unclear if she’s be able to join the team in person for the NCAA Tournament, but today the school made the big announcement: she’s heading to the NCAA bubble in Indy.

The 101-year old team chaplain has received both doses of the Moderna vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19. As a result, she’ll be able to support the Ramblers in person, something she was sad to have to miss at times this year due to the pandemic.

She had a media availability today, ahead of this week’s start to the NCAA Tournament. During it, she wasn’t afraid to crack a joke at Kentucky‘s expense.

Sister Jean: "I filled out my bracket. I may change it before I go down there. I don't see Kentucky any place. I see a few new names." Trolling Kentucky! — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 16, 2021

Obviously, she made some new friends with that quip.

Sister Jean trolling Kentucky is the content I didn't know I needed that I needed https://t.co/mWrzbGIqpk — CJ Kaltenbach (@TheSeigeDFS) March 16, 2021

John Calipari on his next radio show: “Yuck it up while you can, Sister!” https://t.co/KfzW3MeptZ — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 16, 2021

SISTER JEAN OFF THE TOP ROPE https://t.co/BvsUPNqUdS — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) March 16, 2021

The Wildcats went just 9-16 this season, with an 8-9 record in the SEC. They were well outside of any NCAA Tournament consideration this year. It was the worst season that a John Calipari-coached college team has had since his first UMass team, which went 10-18 in 1988-89.

Kentucky and Loyola-Chicago shared a region back in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. UK, the five-seed, was upset by Kansas State in the Sweet 16 that season. Loyola beat KSU in the next round to advance to the Final Four, one of the true underdog runs we’ve seen in NCAA Tournament history.

This year, the Ramblers are an eight-seed, and won’t be sneaking up on anyone, after a 24-4 run through the season. They finished ranked 9th in KenPom. Sister Jean will be rooting them on against the ninth-seeded Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are coming off of winning the ACC Tournament. The winner will likely face top-seeded Illinois.

Loyola Chicago-Georgia Tech tips off at 4 p.m. ET on Friday.