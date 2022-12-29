Sports World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Matchup

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 28: Nick Richards #4 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena on December 28, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

This year's Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry matchup doesn't quite have the same juice as past editions.

Kentucky enters the game 8-4, coming off an 89-75 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the season and looks like one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.

After the Wildcats were beaten by Mizzou Wednesday night, Stadium's Jeff Goodman decided to kick the two longtime rivals while they're down.

"Kentucky vs. Louisville. Saturday at noon. I’ll be watching Yale-Columbia," he tweeted.

Goodman's sarcasm has been met in a number of different ways.

"We don't need you to watch it. Don't ever watch it again. This game has been the gold standard of basketball rivalries for generations. It will continue as that. Put some respect on it regardless of the current status of the teams. You are lame," said one Louisville fan.

"I'm a Louisville fan and I'll probably be watching Yale and Columbia too," said another Cardinals fan.

"Are they even the second best rivalry at this point?" asked another tweeter.

"The entire country should be watching UConn-Xavier at noon over that matchup," said a UConn supporter.

"99% of the country will be watching the Sugar Bowl. Doesn’t matter if Cards and cats are good or bad. Football wins the viewership," countered another UL fan.

Kentucky and Louisville will tip off at noon ET Saturday on CBS.