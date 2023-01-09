Sports World Reacts To The John Calipari Job Speculation

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Even with his Kentucky team struggling to a 10-5 start, John Calipari has reportedly drawn interest from another program.

According to 247Sports' Travis Branham, the University of Texas has reached out to Calipari "through back channels." The Longhorns are looking for a new head coach following the in-season dismissal of Chris Beard.

Any time there's speculation like this about a coach of Calipari's stature, it will spark endless conversation. We've heard rumors of Calipari and the NBA before, but nothing much involving other schools.

"From what I have seen over the years @TravisBranham_ has good info so I would assume Texas contacting Calipari is legit," said KSR's Matt Jones on Twitter. "The question of whether he is interested or would take it, to me, is still a long way from being answered."

"I LOVE this move for Horns basketball, should it happen of course," said one Texas fan.

"Oh God - pls no - do not want. Also it's not happening," countered another.

"The Alabama student section had it first," said Blake Byler of The Crimson White, referring to the "Cal to Texas" chants in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

"Cal seems like a great fit for UT. They love making a splash with hires and they have an unlimited budget. Expectations are certainly lower there as well," another person wrote.

Kentucky is 10-5 and 1-2 in the SEC following Saturday's blowout loss at Alabama. The frustration has been building in the Wildcat fanbase since the team's 9-16 record in 2020-21.

Will that tension be enough to convince Calipari to look elsewhere? We're going to have to wait a bit to find out.