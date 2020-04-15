Terrence Clarke, 5-Star Kentucky Signee, Responds To G-League Rumors

Late Tuesday night, a report suggested a former Kentucky assistant and G-League administrator was attempting to lure a Wildcats signee into the G-League.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, Rod Strickland showed interest in five-star recruit Terrence Clarke. The No. 4 overall recruit in the country, Clarke signed with Kentucky in November.

The G-League’s Select Contracts can offer top recruits $125,000, something Clarke wouldn’t get at the collegiate level. Despite the significant amount of money calling his name, Clarke made it clear he’s sticking with Kentucky.

“BBN, don’t worry, my loyalty never changed,” Clarke said on Twitter. “I’m here to stay. Can’t wait to get on campus and get to work and chase #9 with my brothers!”

Clarke isn’t the only one who decided to weigh in on the news. Head coach John Calipari said he spoke with Strickland about the prized recruit.

“I want to let the BBN know I talked to Rod Strickland,” Coach Cal said on Twitter. “I saw all the craziness out there last night. Rod worked for me, was a great assistant and is a great friend. I’m feeling really good about my team. BBN, let’s focus on this great group we have for next season.”

Kentucky owns the No. 1 class in the 2020 recruiting cycle – led by Clarke.