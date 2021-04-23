John Calipari Releases Statement About Terrence Clarke Accident

Tragedy struck the Kentucky basketball world on Thursday. Terrence Clarke, a former Wildcats basketball player who had recently signed with an agent in anticipation of the 2021 NBA Draft, was killed in a car accident.

Clarke, just 19 years old, was working out with Kentucky teammate B.J. Boston, who also recently signed with an agent. The pair was leaving from the workout, with Boston in a car trailing Clarke, when the crash occurred.

The news has shaken the basketball world. A 19-year old, just months from living out his professional basketball dreams, having his life cut so short is an absolute tragedy.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” John Calipari said in a statement after the news became official. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.”

“Terrence’s teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need,” he continued.

“I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace.”

We certainly echo those sentiments, and send our thoughts out to the Clarke family and everyone in the basketball community affected by this horrible loss today.

