There Are Reportedly 2 Frontrunners For Transfer Matt Haarms

Purdue center Matt Haarms is one of the top transfers still on the market this offseason. Dozens of schools showed interest in Haarms after he announced his decision to leave Purdue earlier this month.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, the 7-foot-3 Haarms has narrowed his focus to two “frontrunners.” Those schools are Kentucky and Texas Tech, though Goodman adds that BYU is also lurking in the picture.

Haarms previously announced a top 10 list on April 11. In addition to Kentucky, Texas Tech and BYU, the list also contained Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, Gonzaga, Memphis, Minnesota and UNC-Greensboro.

Kentucky immediately made Haarms a priority once he became available, and with good reason. The Wildcats are losing five players to the NBA Draft this year, including big men Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery. John Calipari is bringing in a pair of four-star power forwards for next year–Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware–but could use a proven piece in the frontcourt.

As for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders could use Haarms to replace graduating big man T.J. Holyfield. Haarms isn’t a big scorer (his career average is 7.5 points per game) but his ability as a rim protector (2.1 blocks per appearance) would be huge for TTU.

Haarms is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for the Boilermakers.

He’ll be immediately eligible at his new destination in 2020-21.