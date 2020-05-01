Top CBB Transfer’s Comment About Kentucky Fans Is Going Viral

Early Friday morning college basketball’s transfer market received arguably its best player since the close of the 2019-20 season.

Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr announced he is entering the transfer portal. The move comes after the Demon Deacons decided to fire head coach Danny Manning and replace him with Steve Forbes this week.

Immediately after his decision to transfer became known, one college team’s fans flocked to social media. Kentucky fans clamored for Sarr to transfer to the SEC powerhouse.

The former Demon Deacons star said he’s never experience anything like that from fans. However, he also said it was a little bit too much.

Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN:

“I’ve never experienced anything like that; it was crazy,” he said. “It was funny and all that, but it got to a point where it was a little bit too much. Some Wake fans replied. I loved the loyalty from the Deacon fans. I love them, I appreciate what they did for me for three years. But Kentucky fans are really eager and thirsty for players.”

Coach John Calipari and the Wildcats missed out on Purdue transfer Matt Haarms earlier this offseason.

Now it looks like Sarr could be the team’s main target. He averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and posted 11 double-doubles in the 2019-20 season.

Where will Sarr land?