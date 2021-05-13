TyTy Washington, 5-Star Point Guard, Announces Commitment

TyTy Washington, one of the top prospects in the class of 2021, announced his commitment on Wednesday evening, three days before he originally planned on making his official announcement.

Washington, a five-star point guard out of Compass Prep in Arizona, will head to Kentucky to join John Calipari and the Wildcats next season. He announced his decision in an official school release on Wednesday.

The decision ends quite the commitment saga for Washington. He had originally opted to play for Greg McDermott at Creighton but de-committed in March. From there, Washington reevaluated his options from college basketball’s elite before narrowing down his list in late April. Kentucky emerged as the favorite just last week.

With his new program, Washington will join a talented incoming freshman duo with the hopes of helping the Wildcats bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to come to Kentucky and chase my dreams,” Washington said. “Coach Cal told me if you come to Kentucky, you bet on yourself and I’ve always done that.”

Washington should get the chance to plug-in and play for Kentucky almost immediately. The incoming freshman averaged 24 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds per game during his senior season, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc. He’ll arrive in Lexington as one of the top-rated point guards in his class.

“Players who thrive in our culture are players who are physically tough, who have a mental toughness to them, who want the challenge and are not looking for guarantees, and who want to see how good they can be in a really competitive environment,” Calipari said in a statement. “All of that describes TyTy Washington. He wanted this. He wanted the challenge. He is a combination guard who can play both point and off guard. He is a downhill runner who physically gets to the rim. His physical attributes and his mental approach leads me to believe he will be a terrific defender too. I am ecstatic for him to join Bryce Hopkins and Daimion Collins, two other young and talented players, in our freshman class.”