TyTy Washington, Top Uncommitted Recruit, Down To 6 Schools

Although most of the top-ranked high school basketball players in the class of 2021 have decided where they’ll play college ball next year, TyTy Washington has yet to commit to a program. However, the talented point guard prospect has reportedly narrowed his list down to his final six schools.

Washington, the No. 31 overall and the No. 3 point guard ranked point guard in the class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite, named Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, and Oregon as his finalists on Saturday.

The four-star recruit and Arizona-native has been one of the most sought after high school players in the country after he decommitted from Creighton on March 11. He added a plethora of offers from college basketball’s elite before narrowing his suitors back down to six.

Washington is the top undecided point guard remaining in the class of 2021.

“Washington is above all else a very skilled and crafty point guard. At 6-foot-3 he’s got good size and he’s got a frame with plenty of room to fill out,” 247Sports Director of Recruiting Eric Bossi wrote last month. “A dangerous jump shooter from deep, Washington is elusive off of the dribble thanks to his ability to comfortably handle the ball with either hand, effective changes of speed and a superior command of reading defenders. He makes great decisions out of the pick and roll and he’s developed into a strong communicator and leader who isn’t afraid to get on teammates when needed but also does a tremendous job building up their confidence when needed.”

Thank you to all coaches that recruited me‼️@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/4A1Zi0NX6O — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) April 18, 2021

Washington had a stellar senior season, averaging 24 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds per game, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc. He led Compass Prep to a 28-2 record and was named Max Preps Arizona Player of the Year.

[247Sports]