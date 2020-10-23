Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 3 Coaches Of The Week

On Thursday, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer released his weekly “Coaches of the Week” segment for FOX Sports. This week he gave credit to a trio of coaches that picked up huge wins over ranked opponents.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell earned the No. 3 spot on Meyer’s list for his coaching performance against North Carolina. It’s the first time the Seminoles have defeated a top-five ranked team since the 2014 season.

Coming in at No. 2 on Meyer’s list is South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. His defense forced Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to throw three interceptions in a statement win at home.

While there’s plenty of praise to go around for Muschamp and Norvell, the top coach from Week 7 is none other than Mark Stoops. Kentucky didn’t just upset Tennessee on the road, it downright embarrassed Jeremy Pruitt’s squad. That performance clearly impressed Meyer.

“It’s worth noting this week I have two coaches from the same program that made my list,” Meyer said. “Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and defensive coordinator Brad White. Kentucky held No. 18 Tennessee to one touchdown with four takeaways.”

1. @UKFootball's Mark Stoops

2. @GamecockFB's Will Muschamp

3. @FSUFootball's Mike Norvell@CoachUrbanMeyer breaks down his top 3 coaches from week 7 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KjdqNzF8cq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2020

Kentucky will look to continue its winning ways this weekend when it faces Missouri, whereas South Carolina will try to beat LSU on the road in Baton Rouge. As for Florida State, it’ll face Louisville in what could be a potential letdown game.

With the Big Ten ready to start its season this Saturday, Urban Meyer will have a plethora of coaches to choose from for next week’s segment.

