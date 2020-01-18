Video: John Calipari Ejected After Yelling At Officials

On Saturday afternoon, Kentucky squared off against Arkansas in an SEC showdown.

Things got interesting when the score was knotted at 44 in the second half. After a turnover and subsequent foul from Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery, head coach John Calipari let the officials have a piece of his mind.

Coach Cal received a technical foul, but didn’t stop there. Just a few seconds later, Calipari tore into the officials some more and received a second technical.

As a result, he was ejected from the contest.

Check it out.

John Calipari just got tossed. This just got interesting! pic.twitter.com/Cm4KCcCjrn — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 18, 2020

Dick Vitale brought up a great point during the tirade from Coach Cal. Why didn’t any of his assistant coaches come and get him before he received his second technical?

Perhaps they know it’s best to just let Calipari get it all out on the court rather than step in.

Coach Cal was clearly upset that the Wildcats have been called for more fouls than the Razorbacks this afternoon. The officials have called 20 fouls on the Wildcats, while just 13 on the Razorbacks with just over four minutes left in the game.

Kentucky seemed to receive the message from Coach Cal. After his ejection, the Wildcats went on a 15-5 run and hold a 59-49 lead.