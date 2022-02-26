Video Of John Calipari At Arkansas Restaurant Is Going Viral

This afternoon the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats will battle the 18th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. John Calipari has already gotten a taste of what the crowd will be like at Bud Walton Arena.
Coach Cal hit up Herman’s Ribhouse in Fayetteville, Ark. on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s SEC battle. He was surrounded by Arkansas fans, and they greeted him exactly how you would expect.
The Razorbacks fans at the restaurant hit Coach Cal with a “woo pig sooie,” giving him just a taste of what Saturday’s crowd will be like. The Kentucky head coach couldn’t help but laugh. He was clearly amused.
Take a look.
Kentucky does not stand a chance (Via I/ Tobiasyochum) pic.twitter.com/GiDD50WiFB
— Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) February 26, 2022
John Calipari may be the enemy in Fayetteville this afternoon. However, he gained a bit of respect for hitting up one of the town’s most popular restaurants.
“Hitting up Herman’s immediately upon arriving in Fayetteville is the most I’ve ever related to John Calipari,” one fan tweeted.
“😂 that’s awesome @RazorbackMBB. Hats off to be respectful and giving coach cal a warm welcome,” a fan wrote.
“Cal seems to be eating this up. Arkansas basketball fans are awesome,” a fan said.
Coach Cal will no doubt try and get his revenge this afternoon.
Catch No. 6 Kentucky battle No. 18 Arkansas in Fayetteville at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.