Wake Forest Transfer Olivier Sarr Announces Transfer Destination

Shortly before the start of last weekend, college basketball’s transfer market received arguably its best player since the close of the 2019-20 season.

Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. The move comes after the Demon Deacons decided to fire head coach Danny Manning and replace him with Steve Forbes.

Immediately after his decision to transfer became known, one college team’s fans flocked to social media. Kentucky fans clamored for Sarr to transfer to the SEC powerhouse.

Sarr even commented on the Wildcats fans, saying he’s never seen anything like that. “I’ve never experienced anything like that; it was crazy,” he said.

Well, that love seems to have paid off.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sarr took to Twitter to announce his transfer destination. The talented big man is leaving Wake Forest for Kentucky.

Coach John Calipari and the Wildcats missed out on Purdue transfer Matt Haarms earlier this offseason. However, they didn’t miss this time.

Sarr adds to a talented Kentucky roster and should make a significant impact next season. He averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and posted 11 double-doubles in the 2019-20 season.

Calipari and company might have missed out on Haarms, but they won out in the end.