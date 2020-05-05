Wake Forest’s New Coach Takes A Shot At Kentucky Academics

Last week, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons learned that All-ACC center Olivier Sarr entered the NCAA transfer portal. Fast forward a few days later, and head coach Steve Forbes shared an interesting take on the potential move.

Forbes was recently hired to replace Danny Manning, who was fired by the team at a really odd time. After all, there isn’t much going on right now in the sports world due to health concerns around the country.

Sarr’s decision to enter the transfer portal leaves Wake Forest with only two scholarship players on the roster for next season. He could change his mind, but the latest comments from his head coach could actually make the situation worse.

During his appearance on The Drive with Josh Graham, Forbes may have taken a shot at a potential suitor for Sarr when he said “I think the most important thing is, why would you go to Wake for three years, put all that time in for a prestigious degree, and end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky?”

Though he might just be speaking from the heart or joking around, the reality is that it sounds like an insult.

Sarr averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season. He was a two-time ACC Player of the Week and earned Third-Team All-ACC honors at the end of the season.

Perhaps the recent comments made by Forbes inspire Sarr to finish off his career at Wake Forest. On the other hand, he might have just started a verbal war with one of the elite programs in college basketball.

Kentucky fans, what do you make of Forbes’ remark?