What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history.

The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.

Following Kentucky's blowout loss, Calipari had a brutally honest assessment of his team's performance.

"Wow," Calipari told reporters. "May want to burn the tape."

Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe had an uncharacteristically poor performance against Alabama. The reigning AP Player of the Year had just four points and six rebounds.

"We got rattled," Calipari added. "He [Tshiebwe] got rattled. A bunch of our guys got rattled.”

With the loss on Saturday, the Wildcats dropped to 10-5 on the season.

Next up for Kentucky is a showdown with South Carolina. That game will take place on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.