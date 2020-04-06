Las Vegas’ Win Total Projections For Every SEC Team

The 2020 college football season is going to look very different in the SEC.

With four new head coaches, seven top 10 recruiting classes, several new starting QBs and Nick Saban still running the show at Alabama, we’re not likely to get a repeat of last year. But what kind of SEC win totals are we looking at in 2020?

Unsurprisingly, the sports books have already picked Alabama to have the most wins in the conference. Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas projects the Crimson Tide to pick up upwards of 10.5 wins in 2020.

The SEC East looks to be a two-horse race between longtime rivals Florida and Georgia. Those two SEC titans are also projected to earn double-digit regular season wins.

By contrast, last year’s SEC minnows are primed to maintain that status this year. Arkansas is projected to win just 3.5 games under new head coach Sam Pittman, while Vanderbilt will finish dead last in the conference with three wins.

Here are the Caesars Sportsbook’s projected SEC regular season win totals for 2020, ranked by win total:

Alabama: 10.5 Florida: 10 Georgia: 10 Texas A&M: 9.5 LSU: 9 Auburn: 8.5 Tennessee: 7.5 Kentucky: 7 Mississippi State: 6.5 Ole Miss: 5.5 South Carolina: 5.5 Missouri: 5 Arkansas: 3.5 Vanderbilt: 3

Several teams are expected to see a 1.5-win bump from 2019, but no team is projected to fall off more sharply than LSU.

After going 15-0 in 2019, winning the national title and everything in between, the Tigers are expected to win just nine regular season games in 2020.

What would pick as the over/under on the SEC win totals?