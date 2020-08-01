Leaked Audio Shows SEC Players’ Concerns About 2020 Season

On Thursday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference made an official decision on its schedule for the upcoming season.

According to a release from the league, the SEC will play a conference-only schedule in 2020. The SEC joined the likes of the Big Ten and Pac-12 who made similar decisions earlier this offseason.

Before the SEC made a decision on its schedule, the league held a call with players. During the call players expressed concerns about playing the 2020 season, according to a report from the Washington Post.

“For so much unknown in the air right now, is it worth having a football season without certainty?” one player asked on the call. Other players expressed concerns about being in classes with students who haven’t taken the right precautions.

Overall, the main theme of the call was concern from players and a series of non-answers from league officials.

Here’s one answer to a question about being in class with other students:

“As un-fun as it sounds,” the official said, “the best thing that you can do is just try to encourage others to act more responsibly and not put yourself in those kinds of situations. I’m very comfortable with what we’ve done on campus. I’m concerned about what happens from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m.”

Unfortunately, that’s the answer players all around the country can expect. No one truly knows what will happen if the 2020 season is played – even with a conference-only schedule.

The NBA and NHL set up bubbles to protect their athletes. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball postponed or canceled 20-percent of its games on Friday due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The SEC season is scheduled to kick off on September 26.