Look: Georgia Fans Chant "Overrated" During Blowout Of Tennessee

Georgia got all the bulletin board material it needed when the College Football Playoff committee placed the Volunteers at No. 1 in the latest rankings.

The Bulldogs embarrassed Tennessee at Sanford Stadium this Saturday afternoon. They reminded the college football world they are still the defending champs.

Georgia fans added insult to injury when they began chanting "overrated" at the Volunteers in the fourth quarter.

Listen in.

The "overrated" chants always send mixed signals. It means that Tennessee isn't really the No. 1 team in the nation, which makes Georgia's win look far less impressive.

On the other hand, it really demoralizes an opponent, which has championship aspirations, when it hears the insulting chant in the midst of a defeat.

Georgia will be the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings when they release next Tuesday night.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is now not in control of its own destiny and needs help to reach the postseason.