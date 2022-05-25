Look: Major Confrontation At SEC Baseball Tournament Last Night

May 19 2015: SEC logo and deocations at the opening round game of the 2015 SEC Baseball Tournament between the Alabama and Ole Miss. Alabama leads Ole Miss by the score of 6-1 late in game at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

Last night's SEC Baseball Tournament game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt featured an interesting confrontation in the crowd.

Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, who is an Ole Miss alum, was in attendance in Hoover, Ala., and he decided to try to do something about the infamous "Vandy whistlers" behind home plate.

Mintz posted a video of himself confronting the two Commodore fans, telling them they are a "disgrace to the Southeastern Conference."

The whistling spectators responded with 'f--k you,' among other things.

Mintz is not the only person who finds the Vandy whistlers annoying, and he's not the only person to confront the two of them. He won't be the last either, we're sure.

However, the whistlers got the last laugh, as Vanderbilt beat the Rebels 3-1 to eliminate Ole Miss from the SEC Tournament.