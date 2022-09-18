Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 19, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Commodores defeated the Volunteers 28-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night.

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips.

Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before an Akron player and ref stepped in. The Zips defensive back didn't even flinch.

This is wild.

It may be a long time before Jimmy Calloway ever sees the field again. What a mess.

"Last season a drop made Jimmy Calloway disappear. This season he tried to drop the Akron DB, and likely it will cause him to disappear," said Austin Price.

"Every time you want to say Jimmy Calloway is about to turn the corner for Tennessee ... something like this happens. Just totally lost it there. Ridiculous," wrote Wes Rucker.

"I would say that will be the last you see of Jimmy Calloway in a Tennessee uniform… that was the most idiotic display you can have in a 42-3 ball game," said Justin Stewart. "Also.. why punch someone with a freaking helmet on?"

An unfortunate moment for the Volunteers, who are currently blowing out the Zips in Knoxville.