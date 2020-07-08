The Spun

247Sports Names No. 1 Job In College Football

Alabama and LSU coaches Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron shake hands after a college football game.BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hands with head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers after their 10-0 win at Tiger Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What is the No. 1 coaching job in college football? There’s a few different ways you can answer this question.

247Sports analysts Brad Crawford And Barton Simmons recently unveiled their ranking of the 25 best jobs in college football. As you might expect, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and even USC all made the cut.

But there was one program that stood out from the crowd, boasting decades of dominant recruiting and the ability to thrive even if there was a sudden change in management.

That program? The defending national champion LSU Tigers.

“Louisiana native Ed Orgeron thanks his lucky stars daily he didn’t get the USC job back in 2013 after leading the Trojans to a 6-2 record in the interim following Lane Kiffin’s firing,” Crawford wrote. “He landed at a program within a recruiting hot bed already enamored with success under Les Miles and when the Tigers moved on from the Mad Hatter, the job was Orgeron’s to take. LSU is a great job in college football’s toughest division and three national titles since the turn of the century prove it’s a turnkey program.”

The Tigers are coming off one of the greatest seasons in college football history, a 15-0 campaign that included seven wins over top ten teams, a historic offense, and a national title.

They may not necessarily replicate that success in 2020 with so many key players and assistant coaches leaving.

But LSU has gone 40-9 since Orgeron took over in 2016. And with the way they’ve been recruiting, they may continue to be one of college football’s top teams for years.

Is the LSU job the No. 1 coaching job in college football?


