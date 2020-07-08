247Sports Names No. 1 Job In College Football

What is the No. 1 coaching job in college football? There’s a few different ways you can answer this question.

247Sports analysts Brad Crawford And Barton Simmons recently unveiled their ranking of the 25 best jobs in college football. As you might expect, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and even USC all made the cut.

But there was one program that stood out from the crowd, boasting decades of dominant recruiting and the ability to thrive even if there was a sudden change in management.

That program? The defending national champion LSU Tigers.

“Louisiana native Ed Orgeron thanks his lucky stars daily he didn’t get the USC job back in 2013 after leading the Trojans to a 6-2 record in the interim following Lane Kiffin’s firing,” Crawford wrote. “He landed at a program within a recruiting hot bed already enamored with success under Les Miles and when the Tigers moved on from the Mad Hatter, the job was Orgeron’s to take. LSU is a great job in college football’s toughest division and three national titles since the turn of the century prove it’s a turnkey program.”

.@bartonsimmons and I tapped a number of factors to come up with our ranking of college football's 25 best jobs: https://t.co/Pu8ziyfv7I pic.twitter.com/VIATftBTLJ — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) July 7, 2020

The Tigers are coming off one of the greatest seasons in college football history, a 15-0 campaign that included seven wins over top ten teams, a historic offense, and a national title.

They may not necessarily replicate that success in 2020 with so many key players and assistant coaches leaving.

But LSU has gone 40-9 since Orgeron took over in 2016. And with the way they’ve been recruiting, they may continue to be one of college football’s top teams for years.

Is the LSU job the No. 1 coaching job in college football?