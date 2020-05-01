4-Star 2021 LB Zavier Carter Announces Commitment Decision

Hapeville Charter linebacker Zavier Carter is an elite prospect with offers pouring in from Power Five schools across the country. But one lucky school finally got him to commit today.

On Friday, Carter announced that he is committing to Louisiana State University and joining the Tigers. He is the eighth player to commit to LSU’s 2021 recruiting class.

In an interview with Rivals, Carter explained that the culture was a big factor in convincing him to sign on. He praised head coach Ed Orgeron for building a personal relationship with him.

247Sports rates Carter as the No. 202 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 15 outside linebacker in the nation, and the No. 19 prospect from the state of Georgia.

Over the past two seasons at Hapeville Charter, Carter has recorded 65 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and three turnovers.

LSU’s 2021 recruiting class now ranks No. 15 in the nation and No. 4 in the SEC according to 247Sports.

It’s been a great couple of weeks for recruiting for Coach O and the Tigers. In the past eight days alone they’ve picked up three new four-star recruits, adding wideout JoJo Earle and defensive end Landon Jackson to their ranks.

How good will LSU’s 2021 class be now that they’ve added Zavier Carter?