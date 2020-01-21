Collegiate success often comes at a cost. Not to say winning championships isn’t worth it – it is.

But when college programs are successful, the program often becomes a breeding ground for coaches and players.

LSU has become the program to watch after winning the National Championship Game over Clemson. Since winning the game – in legendary fashion – the Tigers have lost plenty of coaches and players, as expected.

Turns out, LSU has lost the most underclassmen to the 2020 NFL Draft. The Tigers have nine players leaving early to take their talents to the NFL.

Here’s the five schools with the most underclassmen which have declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

LSU – 9 Alabama – 6 Georgia – 5 (tie) Iowa and Texas A&M – 4

To no surprise, SEC schools are sending players to the NFL on a consistent basis.

Even after a down year, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have six underclassmen who have declared for the draft.

Georgia finds itself right behind Alabama with five players. Iowa and Texas A&M are tied at four each.

LSU will be tasked with the major challenge of rebuilding next season. Not only have the Tigers lost several key coaches, they’re also losing key players including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Alabama, despite losing six underclassmen, could be in great shape to retake the SEC next season.