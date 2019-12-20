5-Star WR Says “Lack Of Trust” With LSU Led To Commitment Flip

One of the biggest surprises from National Signing day was that five-star wideout Rakim Jarrett flipped his commitment from LSU to Maryland. It was certainly a shocking decision for all parties involved.

There were several conversations that took place before Jarrett switched his commitment. In fact, he spoke to former Maryland star Stefon Diggs about potentially joining the program.

Jarrett could have been the next wide receiver in line for success at LSU, but it turns out that he didn’t feel a strong connection with the coaching staff.

The D.C. native took an official visit to Maryland two weeks ago.

He spoke to the Testudo Times about what factors went into his decision. The bond between him and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was apparently the driving force behind his commitment.

From Testudo Times:

“[The biggest impact] was more so Coach Locks and the plan he presented,” Jarrett said. “How you’re going to develop me as a player and as a person and use my face to kind of brand myself even more than what I kind of do now in high school. How being in the hometown is a big thing, going further than just football.”