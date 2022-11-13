5 Things To Know About Viral Athlete Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne, the LSU Tigers gymnast/social media sensation, went viral this week, thanks to a controversial story from the New York Times.

The New York Times wrote a lengthy feature on Name, Image and Likeness in women's collegiate sports. Dunne, a standout gymnast, is among the most-popular figures in women's college sports. She has millions of followers on social media and has landed some prominent endorsement deals.

Here's what you need to know about the prominent gymnast.

1. She's a really, really good gymnast

While Dunne is known to many for her social media profiles, her best attributes come on the gymnastics mat, where she stars for the LSU Tigers. Dunne was an All-American on the bars.

""Competed in bars and floor exercises… Matcher her career high score of a 9.925 on bars in the season opener against Centenary… Set a career high on floor with her 9.900 routine against No. 8 Alabama… Averaged a 9.786 on bars and a 9.854 on floor for the season… Named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll," LSU writes.

2. She earns seven figures a year

Dunne is one of the most-successful athletes in the country when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness. She hasn't revealed her exact income, though it's estimated to be north of $2 million.

“Seven figures,” she said, via the New York Times. “That is something I’m proud of. Especially since I’m a woman in college sports. There are no professional leagues for most women’s sports after college.”



3. TikTok is her most-known platform

While Dunne has a big following on Instagram, she's best known for her profile on TikTok, where she has more than 6 million followers. Dunne posts several times per week.

Dunne has gone viral on the gymnastics mat, but she's made her presence known at football games, too. Some of Dunne's photos with Joe Burrow and other LSU Tigers football games have gone viral on social media over the past couple of years.

5. Dunne, 20, is from New Jersey

While Dunne attends school in Louisiana, she's from New Jersey, where she often goes back to visit. She was born in Westwood, New Jersey in 2002 and was raised in Hillsdale, a suburb roughly 30 minutes outside of New York City.

***

Dunne will certainly be an athlete to follow as the Name, Image and Likeness era continues to blow up.