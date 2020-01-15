6 LSU Underclassmen Have Declared For The NFL Draft

Now that all the dust has settled from LSU’s magical run this past season, a handful of underclassmen have revealed whether or not they’ll enter the NFL Draft. Lets just say that Ed Orgeron has a lot of positions to fill this offseason.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, LSU Tigers found out that safety Grant Delpit would forego his senior season and declare for the draft. Shortly after that announcement was made, standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson announced that he’ll be going pro.

LSU will also lose linebackers Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen, center Loyd Cushenberry and left tackle Saahdiq Charles.

Over the past 24 hours, the champions have lost six underclassmen to the NFL Draft.

In addition to LSU losing a bunch of key contributors, the coaching staff has to replace passing game coordinator Joe Brady. He’ll be heading over to the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s a quick recap of who the Tigers have lost thus far:

In the past 24 hours, LSU’s passing-game coordinator Joe Brady has accepted a job with the Panthers, while S Grant Delpit, LB Patrick Queen, WR Justin Jefferson, C Lloyd Cushenberry, LB Jacob Phillips and LT Saadhiq Charles have all declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2020

Don’t forget that LSU also loses Joe Burrow to the draft. The senior quarterback went out in style, winning the Heisman Trophy and a national title in the final year of his collegiate career.

We should see most of these LSU players making an impact at the next level.

As for the Tigers, the coaching staff needs to reload fairly quickly if it wants to be in the mix for another championship.