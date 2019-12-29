An LSU Player Tweeted At Halftime Of The Peach Bowl

On Saturday afternoon as LSU was busy destroying Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, one of the team’s players decided to take to Twitter.

During halftime of the game, red-shirt senior Adrian Magee hopped on the social media app to respond to former LSU star running back Derrius Guice. The former Tiger suggested LSU has the best offense in college football history.

Magee didn’t want to wait until after the game to respond.

“Thanks bro,” he tweeted at 6:24 p.m. ET – during halftime.

Magee has been an integral piece of LSU’s success this season. He started every game for the Tigers this season while playing several positions on the offensive line.

When the Tigers take the field next time, they’ll face a much tougher test – whether it’s against Ohio State or Clemson. We doubt Magee will take to Twitter during the national title game.