Year in and year out, there’s no shortage of talent in the SEC. The 2020 season will be no different.

Last season, LSU rode the best quarterback in the country and a loaded roster to an undefeated season and national championship. Despite losing Joe Burrow and a ton of defensive talent, the Tigers should be elite again in 2020.

In fact, 247Sports national analyst Brandon Marcello thinks LSU still has the two best overall players in the league. Marcello unveiled his top 10 list of SEC players earlier today.

At No. 2, he placed LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the potential first wideout off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ahead of Chase in the top spot was Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

As a freshman, Stingley recorded 38 total tackles, 15 passes defensed and six interceptions. Expectations for the onetime former No. 3 overall recruit are high in Year No. 2.

True freshman quarterbacks are all the rage across the country, but I hope you were paying attention to what a true freshman was doing on defense last season on the national championship roster at LSU. Derek Stingley Jr. wasn’t just the best corner in the SEC, he might have been the best defensive player in the country. He led all cornerbacks in the country with a coverage grade of 91.9 and allowed only a catch rate of 38% in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

When it comes to producing NFL-ready cornerbacks, LSU has tremendous recent history. Kristian Fulton was a second-round pick this year, the latest corner to hear his name called early.

Greedy Williams (second round, 2019), Donte Jackson (second round, 2018) and Tre’Davious White (first round, 2017) also were drafted in the last few years. Stingley will join that group in 2022.

