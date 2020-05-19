Analyst Names College Football’s Worst National Champion Since 2000

Over the last two decades, we’ve seen some tremendous teams become college football national champions. At least a few of them can be considered among the all-time greats.

However, not every champion has reached legendary status. From a resume standpoint, some have been a bit more pedestrian than others.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford released his ranking of the 20 teams to win a national championship this century. At the bottom of the list were the 2007 LSU Tigers.

LSU has the distinction of being the only national champion of the last 20 years to lose two games. Because of the sheer insanity of the 2007 college football season, the Tigers were able to reach the BCS Championship Game despite losing in triple-overtime to Kentucky in October and Arkansas in the regular season finale.

Further illustrating how off the rails 2007 got, Ohio State, LSU’s opponent in the BCS title game, held the No. 1 ranking at the time despite losing at home to an unranked, three-loss Illinois team in its second-to-last regular season game.

As always, LSU had talent on its roster in 2007, but the overall mediocrity of its resume on paper means they were probably the only real choice for last place in Crawford’s rankings.

LSU lived on the edge during Les Miles’ third season, losing twice in overtime and winning four games by a touchdown or less en route to the program’s fourth title. The Tigers battled seven nationally-ranked teams during the regular season and clinched a berth in the BCS Championship after outlasting Tennessee in Atlanta to claim the SEC. Senior defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, a two-time All-American, was LSU’s best player on a team that wasn’t as talented as some of college football’s other heavyweights that season but accomplished the mission.

As for the best championship team of the 21st century, Crawford went with 2001 Miami. There are a number of other quality candidates near the top of the list as well.

