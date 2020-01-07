The national championship game is less than a week away, which unfortunately means college football fans only have one game remaining this season. However, it’s never too early to look ahead toward the 2020 season.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his early predictions for next season’s bowl games.

While the LSU Tigers are enjoying their first trip to the national title game since 2011, Crawford doesn’t believe they’ll get back to this spot next season.

Crawford is predicting the Tigers to face the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl.

This would be the second time in three years that LSU would appear in the Fiesta Bowl.

From 247Sports:

What’s in store for LSU’s encore and who will play quarterback? The Tigers feel good about their quarterback room with Myles Brennan expected to be the guy in 2020, but they won’t be afraid to go after a guy like Jamie Newman or potentially D’Eriq King in the transfer portal either. We’ll project 10 wins with losses to Alabama and Florida, which would slot Ed Orgeron’s team somewhere in the New Year’s Six. Picking the Pac-12’s NY6 rep is a shot in the dark, but the Ducks will have the best roster on the West Coast.

Ed Orgeron led LSU to the Fiesta Bowl against UCF in 2019.

It’ll be tough for the Tigers to replace Joe Burrow next season, but they do have confidence in Myles Brennan. As long as Joe Brady remains in Baton Rouge, the offense should remain productive.