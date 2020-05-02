Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton Shares Advice For Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals unofficially named Joe Burrow the starting quarterback for the 2020 season when they released Andy Dalton on Thursday. It marked the end of the TCU product’s long tenure with the franchise.
Dalton led the Bengals to a handful of playoff appearances, but the team just couldn’t get over the hump. Perhaps that will change now that Burrow is leading the charge.
Although he didn’t owe his former team anything, Dalton felt the need to share some advice to Burrow. It’s a classy move from the veteran quarterback, especially since he was just released by Cincinnati.
While there’s no doubt that Burrow will enter his rookie season with a ton of pressure on his shoulders, the message he received from Dalton could help his approach throughout this fall.
Here’s the advice that Dalton has for Burrow, via the team’s official website:
“Just learn everything as quickly as you can, that’s the best piece of advice,” Dalton offered from Dallas. “And worry about what you can control.”
Dalton isn’t the only quarterback to give advice to Burrow. Earlier this week, former No. 1 pick David Carr had a few words of wisdom to share for the former Heisman Trophy winner.
Carr talked about the importance of speaking up and learn which plays he’s most comfortable running.
We’ll see if Burrow can handle sky-high expectations in Cincinnati as a rookie.