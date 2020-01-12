Almost nobody has been able to slow down – let alone stop – LSU QB Joe Burrow this year. He’s completed at least 71-percent of his passes in every game he’s played, and hasn’t thrown an interception in two months.

But one anonymous coach believes that there is a formula for stopping Burrow. And stopping him might be the key to shutting down the entire team.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, the anonymous coach said that Clemson might be able to confuse Burrow if they deploy their safeties properly. The coach added that if they can disguise their coverage, they can trick him into potentially throwing into double coverage.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“So much of Burrow is anticipating and identifying what [defense] you’re in,” the coach said. “He goes to the line of scrimmage with A-B-C set up. If he sees this, he’s going to do this. Where’s the boundary safety? Is the corner pressing or is he off? The first- and second-down run plays have RPO tags on them. “If you are in split safety, try and drop a safety late into run support. They want to run into a light box. So can you hold your safety down and drop him later? If they are seeing one-high in the middle of the field, they’re going to want to go one-on-one to the backside with [Justin] Jefferson. The picture predicates so much.”

No defense in the nation will prove as big a test to Burrow as the Clemson Tigers. Clemson boasts the No. 1 defense in the nation, giving up 11.5 points per game.

Against Ohio State, a top five scoring offense, the Tigers held the Buckeyes to just 23 points – the lowest mark of the season for the Big Ten champions.

Of course, LSU’s offense is one of the most prolific in history.

The LSU offense against the Clemson defense will truly be a case of an unstoppable force against an immovable object.

Which side will win out?