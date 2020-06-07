Anonymous Coaches Speak On LSU Football’s 2020 Team

LSU may be the defending national champion of college football, but after all of the turnover they went through after winning their title, retaining that title could be a monumental task for Coach O and company.

The coaches around the SEC appear to be well aware of that fact too. Athlon recently interviewed some of LSU’s rivals for their annual anonymous coaches interviews, and found that the loss of some assistant coaches may outweigh any number of players that left.

One coach noted that defensive coordinator Dave Aranda made some very intricate defenses that even the LSU players got confused at times. His replacement, Bo Pelini, utilizes a system that utilizes athletic talent more.

“Dave Aranda is gone, but that’s probably best for both parties,” an anonymous coach said, per 247Sports. “I think you saw a few times where Dave’s scheme was so intricate it was overwhelming the players, especially if they had some depth issues or were banged up. Bo Pelini is going to live nicely with Ed… Four down, pin your ears back and go.”

Another big loss the Tigers suffered on the sidelines was passing game coordinator Joe Brady. But coaches think that despite losing Brady, LSU still has the players to thrive under Steve Ensminger.

“The one thing you hope they keep in the OC transition is the NFL emphasis, because Louisiana has the athletes to run it,” the coach said. “Running backs lining up outside, receivers inside, shifting exotic personnel groups, all that stuff was a huge deal. It showed that at a top program you can play around with more pro concepts than most people thought. Credit again to Ed for trusting those guys.”

What will LSU’s record be in 2020?