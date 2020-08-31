Another LSU Tigers Standout Is Reportedly Opting Out

It looks like Ja’Marr Chase isn’t the only big LSU Tigers player opting out of the 2020 season this week. Nose tackle Tyler Shelvin appears to want out too.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Shelvin has informed the LSU coaching staff that he’s opting out of the season. Shelvin is heading into his redshirt junior season and will be eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft.

As a sophomore in 2019, Shelvin played in 13 games and recorded 39 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and two passes defended. Over his career at LSU, he’s tallied 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Coming out of high school in 2017, Shelvin was a four-star prospect and the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Louisiana per 247Sports. He was the No. 54 prospect in the country and the No. 4 defensive tackle.

NEWS: #LSU DT Tyler Shelvin informed the coaching staff today that he plans to opt out of the 2020 season, sources told @SINow. He's a redshirt junior and is eligible for the 2021 draft. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 31, 2020

Losing Tyler Shelvin for the year – presumably the rest of his college career – is yet another blow to the LSU Tigers.

The team lost Ja’Marr Chase over the weekend, who also decided to opt out. His departure leaves LSU without four of their top five receivers from last year (not to mention their starting QB and RB).

But the defense is likely going to take a step back as well. Star defenders K’Lavon Chaisson and Grant Delpit are both off to the NFL. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has departed as well.

The daunting task of retaining their national title just got that much harder.