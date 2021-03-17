1 Major Coach Visited Arch Manning Before Everyone Else

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, continues to rack up the scholarship offers. He landed another big one on Wednesday, according to reports.

Almost every big school will be after Manning, who is ranked the No. 1 pro-style quarterback recruit in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

There could be one school with an early leg up, though.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, the first major coach to see Arch Manning in person was LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. Coach O reportedly made his way down to New Orleans to see Manning play for Isidore Newman.

Wiltfong described how Coach O has put ‘early work’ in on the future five-star recruit.

The first coach that made a visit to Isidore Newman to see Arch was LSU’s Ed Orgeron and it came after the National Championship game two years ago. While NCAA rules don’t allow coaches to have dialogue with prospects during that time, Orgeron was the first coach to see Arch in person and shake his hand and say hello. With Joe Burrow exhausting his eligibility a couple days prior, Orgeron had already turned a keen eye to Manning for the long-term future. LSU also has a couple of Manning’s teammates committed in 2022 recruits Bo Bordelon and AJ Johnson.

It would not be surprising to see Arch Manning stay close to home and play for LSU. After all, the Tigers can point to their work with Joe Burrow. The star quarterback began his career at Ohio State, but transferred to LSU and become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

There are currently eight-plus schools getting mentioned for Arch Manning and that list will continue to grow in the months to come.