Arik Gilbert, 5-Star Tight End, Changes Mind On Transfer

In January, former five-star tight end Arik Gilbert left LSU and entered the transfer portal. But after initially announcing his intentions to join the Florida Gators, he appears to have changed his mind.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Gilbert wrote that he is decommitting from Florida and re-entering the transfer portal. He stated that he will not announce a final decision until he enrolls at his new school.

“I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal,” Gilbert tweeted. “I will not be announcing my final decision until i am enrolled into school and on campus.”

Gilbert had 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman last year. Not bad for a freshman, but expected of a former recruit of his stature.

247Sports ranked Arik Gilbert as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2020. He was the No. 1 tight end in the country, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Georgia at the time.

But less than one full year after enrolling at LSU, Gilbert had his name in the transfer portal. LSU’s challenging 5-5 campaign in 2020 could have had something to do with that.

Whoever does land Arik Gilbert is going to be getting one of the top young tight ends in the country and a potential NFL star.

Where do you think Gilbert will play in 2021?