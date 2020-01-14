The Spun

Awesome Photo Of Randy Moss Before National Title Game

Randy Moss speaking at a podium.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Former Minnesota Viking Randy Moss is inducted in the Vikings Ring of Honor during half time of the game against the New Orleans Saints on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers are just a few minutes away from kicking off in the College Football Playoff national title game.

When the game kicks off a familiar name will be called tonight. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former NFL star wide receiver Randy Moss, is a key piece of  LSU’s offense.

The elder Moss is ready to see his son compete on the big stage.

A photo of the former NFL star wideout is going viral just under an hour before the game kicks off.

Randy is ready.

Moss won’t be the only fan decked out in LSU gear tonight. The (LSU) Tigers have a strong crowd advantage as the stadium sits just over an hour away from the Baton Rouge campus.

LSU enters the game as a 6-point favorite.

Can Joe Burrow and company finally end Clemson’s reign? LSU and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.


