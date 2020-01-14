Awesome Photo Of Randy Moss Before National Title Game

The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers are just a few minutes away from kicking off in the College Football Playoff national title game.

When the game kicks off a familiar name will be called tonight. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former NFL star wide receiver Randy Moss, is a key piece of LSU’s offense.

The elder Moss is ready to see his son compete on the big stage.

A photo of the former NFL star wideout is going viral just under an hour before the game kicks off.

Randy is ready.

Randy is excited for his son to possibly win the national title tonight pic.twitter.com/u6YCA6FwhJ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 14, 2020

Moss won’t be the only fan decked out in LSU gear tonight. The (LSU) Tigers have a strong crowd advantage as the stadium sits just over an hour away from the Baton Rouge campus.

LSU enters the game as a 6-point favorite.

Can Joe Burrow and company finally end Clemson’s reign? LSU and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.