Awesome Pregame Photo Of Joe Burrow At The Peach Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow torched the Oklahoma secondary en route to eight total touchdowns and nearly 500 passing yards.

His performance led the Tigers to a 63-28 win and a spot in the College Football Playoff national title game. LSU fans shouldn’t be surprised after what Burrow did during the regular season.

However, Saturday’s performance will be remembered for years to come.

On Tuesday afternoon, a photo of Burrow shortly before his destruction of Oklahoma hit social media. The calm, composed quarterback sat in reflection just moments before leading the Tigers to an explosive offensive output.

Check it out.

The humble kid from Ohio became a fan favorite in Baton Rouge this season. Leading the team to its first national title appearance since 2011 didn’t hurt.

Now, the Tigers will gear up for a battle against the reigning national champs, Clemson. Dabo Swinney and company used an impressive comeback performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes to make it back to the title game.

LSU and Clemson are set for battle on January 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.