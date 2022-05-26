Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January.

Now, he's back on the market and will look to catch on elsewhere before training camp.

Toliver was a standout at LSU before signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played in 27 games with two starts in two seasons with the Bears.

Toliver spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos, playing in two games and recording three tackles.

For his career, he has 32 total tackles and four passes defensed in 29 appearances.