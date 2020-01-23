Baton Rouge Family Names Their Son After Joe Burrow

You can sometimes tell how popular a person is by how many people are willing to name their children after them. In the case of LSU QB Joe Burrow, he’s quickly becoming a namesake in the city of Baton Rouge.

According to Jacques Doucet of WAFB, a Baton Rouge family just named their second child after the Heisman Trophy winner. Per the report, Dustin and Sarah McKnight named the child William Burrow McKnight.

The McKnight family dressed their child up in an LSU swaddle and surrounded him with LSU-themed plushies and decorations.

You can see the adorable photos here below:

Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge Delivers Baby Named after #LSU Joe Burrow On January 21st, Dustin and Sarah McKnight welcomed their second child, William Burrow McKnight. He weighs 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measures 22 inches in length. The family is from Walker, La. pic.twitter.com/TvP5KZKSJq — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 23, 2020

Burrow led LSU to a 15-0 season that included an SEC title and a national championship. In the process he broke just about every single season passing record, several College Football Playoff records, and won the Heisman Trophy.

With all of the pride he’s brought to LSU, it’s clear that Burrow is leaving behind a massive legacy.

It’s very possible that we’ll see an entire nursery of Joe Burrow fans being born in about 8-9 months.

How many other children will be named after Burrow in the weeks and months to come?