The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Baton Rouge Family Names Their Son After Joe Burrow

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at home against Arkansas.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 23: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

You can sometimes tell how popular a person is by how many people are willing to name their children after them. In the case of LSU QB Joe Burrow, he’s quickly becoming a namesake in the city of Baton Rouge.

According to Jacques Doucet of WAFB, a Baton Rouge family just named their second child after the Heisman Trophy winner. Per the report, Dustin and Sarah McKnight named the child William Burrow McKnight.

The McKnight family dressed their child up in an LSU swaddle and surrounded him with LSU-themed plushies and decorations.

You can see the adorable photos here below:

Burrow led LSU to a 15-0 season that included an SEC title and a national championship. In the process he broke just about every single season passing record, several College Football Playoff records, and won the Heisman Trophy.

With all of the pride he’s brought to LSU, it’s clear that Burrow is leaving behind a massive legacy.

It’s very possible that we’ll see an entire nursery of Joe Burrow fans being born in about 8-9 months.

How many other children will be named after Burrow in the weeks and months to come?


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.