Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Asked About QB Joe Burrow

Now that Joe Burrow is officially done playing football at the collegiate level, the focus shifts over to the upcoming NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals own the No. 1 overall pick and may consider selecting him at that spot.

Cincinnati owned a 2-14 record this past season under first-year head coach Zac Taylor.

Bengals fans are hopeful that Taylor and the front office select Burrow with the first pick, but the team still has ways to go before making that decision.

When asked about his thoughts on Burrow’s success at LSU this season, Taylor admit that he thought the Heisman Trophy winner had an impressive year.

That being said, Taylor was not ready to commit to Burrow as the top draft choice for the Bengals heading into the offseason.

Here’s what Taylor had to say, via the team’s official website:

“We’ve started the process of evaluating him. We certainly have a long way to go before making decisions on what we’re doing with the first pick. That’s been exciting. We’re not preparing for an opponent, so we have a chance to jump into the actual film work for all the position groups.” It’s not a surprise that Taylor was relatively quiet when talking about Cincinnati’s draft plans. The team has to weigh all its options, which may include fielding trade offers. Jimmy Burrow, the father of the LSU quarterback, revealed that his son would be happy to play for the Bengals. He acknowledged that it would be a challenge, but it doesn’t sound like he’s against the idea of playing in Ohio. Do you think Joe Burrow will be drafted by the Bengals?

