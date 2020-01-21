Bengals Comment On Joe Burrow Not Participating In Senior Bowl

There are a number of talented quarterbacks participating in the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile. Joe Burrow is not one of them, but the Cincinnati Bengals don’t seem to mind.

Owners of the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Bengals seem like a lock to take Burrow, who capped off his LSU career with a record-setting senior season. Burrow led the Tigers to the national championship and won the Heisman Trophy in the process.

Though Cincinnati won’t get a chance to see Burrow up close and personal this week, they aren’t stressing. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told the media today he is fine with Burrow’s decision to skip the Senior Bowl.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor fully understanding of Joe Burrow's absence. Referring to the length of season for a CFP finalist, said "He just played an NFL season."#SeniorBowl — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 21, 2020

LSU went 15-0 this year, so Taylor is right about Burrow essentially playing an NFL regular season. The accomplished passer says he declined the Senior Bowl invite to spend more time with family.

Considering the competition LSU played this year–the Tigers beat seven opponents ranked in the top 10 at the time of their meeting–it is clear that Burrow was well-tested and built a strong resume.

He doesn’t need the Senior Bowl to make a statement to the Bengals or any team for that matter.