LSU paid Bo Pelini a lot of money to take back the defensive coordinator role in Baton Rouge, Louisiana this season. So far, it has not been worth it.

The Tigers have been one of the most-disappointing teams in football this season.

LSU is coming off a truly special 15-0 national championship season in 2019. The Tigers had lower expectations in 2020, but they haven’t come close to meeting those, though. Coach O’s program fell to 3-5 on the season following Saturday night’s loss against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide had their way with the Tigers on Saturday night, putting up 55 points in a blowout win.

LSU’s defense has been a major issue all season long. CBS Sports says it’s time to fire Pelini from his defensive coordinator role.

“It’s long past time for Orgeron to fire defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. Saturday night’s performance is just the latest instance of his defense getting torched. No, it’s not a slight to Alabama’s offense. Everybody knows that it’s insanely good. But why on Earth would Pelini stay in man coverage after his secondary continued to get burned like overdone Louisiana gator tail?” CBS Sports college football writer Barrett Sallee writes.

It’s difficult to imagine Coach O firing Pelini during the season – at this point, the Tigers are pretty much done – but maybe a change will come in the offseason.

The defense is far from the only issue in Baton Rouge, though. LSU’s offense has been pretty awful for most of the year, too.