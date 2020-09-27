Bo Pelini Is Trending Following LSU’s Shocking Loss Today

The LSU Tigers had to make a lot of changes following their national title season in 2019. Coach O’s program lost several key players and multiple top assistant coaches.

LSU opened the season today with a bunch of new starters and some new assistant coaches, including Bo Pelini.

The former Nebraska head coach returns to LSU, where he previously served as the defensive coordinator. Pelini, who left Youngstown State for LSU, returned to the Tigers ahead of the 2020 season.

Pelini’s 2020 debut at LSU did not go well. The No. 6-ranked Tigers were upset by Mississippi State, 44-34. Pelini’s defense allowed more than 600 passing yards, an SEC record.

The former Huskers head coach is now trending on social media. That’s never a good thing following a loss.

“Over 600 passing yards allowed. Someone should put a boot on Bo Pelini’s car and make him walk home. Think about his sins,” one fan tweeted.

“If you watched this game and your takeaway is that Myles Brennan is why you lost YOU’RE DELUDED The Defense is why you lost this game, going to be some real uncomfortable conversations around this Bo Pelini hire,” another fan added.

“It took Bo Pelini one day back in the SEC to allow the conference record for single-game passing yards. He did it with the defending national champs,” another fan added.

It’s just one game, and LSU has to replace a ton of talent from 2019, but the Pelini era did not get off to a good start in Baton Rouge.

LSU will look to rebound from this season-opening loss and get on the victory board next weekend. The Tigers are scheduled to take on Vanderbilt next Saturday.